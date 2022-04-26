Covid-19: Maharashtra records 153 new cases, including 102 in Mumbai

on Tuesday recorded 153 new infections including 102 in alone, the health department said here.

The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,77,078 and death toll reached 1,47,838. With 102 new infections coming to light in the state capital on Tuesday, recorded its highest one-day rise after February 27, the city civic body said.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in neighbouring Thane city and one in Beed.

The state's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent. now has 943 active cases. The districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Nandurbar, Latur, Washim, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Chandrapur have no active cases.

As many as 135 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients in the state to 77,28,297. The recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent. With 22,024 samples tested since previous evening, the total of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,00,82,006. Maharashtra's figures are as follows: New cases: 153; New deaths: 4; Active cases: 943; Tests conducted: 22,024.

