Transit passengers from 6 nations also need negative Covid report: India

Passengers taking transit flights to India from China and five other Asian countries have to show a negative Covid-19 test, the clarified on Monday about an order it issued last week.

Travellers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan will have to produce the test 72 hours before departure, said the ministry in an order that came into effect on January 1.

Lav Agarwal, additional secretary in ministry of health and family welfare, said in a letter to the civil aviation secretary, said: “This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries (mentioned above) irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian airport.”

A spike in Covid-19 cases in these countries has sent alarm bells ringing in India, where state governments are preparing for emergencies and taking stock of health infrastructure.

A group representing the civil aviation industry called the decision to reintroduce Covid-19 testing disappointing. “We are in a different situation from when COVID-19 started about three years ago. Medical treatments are available. Vaccination levels are high. Governments need to respond based on science and facts,” said Philip Goh, International Air Transport Association’s regional vice president - Asia Pacific.

Goh said that the experience from the last three years has shown that travel restrictions or mandatory testing are ineffective.“It is disappointing that governments have not learned this lesson and are reimposing restrictions. Testing requirements have a negative impact on travel as people tend to avoid being tested.”

Some countries facing a spike in cases are travel hubs that carry traffic to New Zealand, US, Canada, Australia and other places. In 2019, 90 per cent of the 1.5 million passengers that flew to Australia from India did not take a non-stop flight. Over 30 per cent of India-Australia traffic flew via Singapore.

In addition to the mandatory test, India’s said earlier that 2 per cent of total passengers in a flight would undergo a random testing on arrival at the airport.

Travellers would be allowed to leave the airport after giving their sample. If positive the report would be shared with the integrated disease surveillance programme and with the state authorities for follow-up action. Such samples would also be sent for genome sequencing.