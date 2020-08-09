JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kozhikode plane crash: 14 passengers critical, says Malappuram collector
Business Standard

Covid-19: Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition improving, says doctor

Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following an infection in the urinary tract. He was tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Coronavirus | Samajwadi Party

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Mulayam Singh Yadav
The hospital director had earlier said the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.

The condition of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is improving, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor said on Sunday.

Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following an infection in the urinary tract. He was tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative.

"His condition is improving. He is responding to the treatment," Kapoor told PTI.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra adds over 12,000 cases; 390 more die

The hospital director had earlier said the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Saturday that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had gone to the hospital on Friday night to enquire about the condition of the party patriarch.
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 22:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU