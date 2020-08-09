Covid-19: Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition improving, says doctor

-
The condition of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is improving, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor said on Sunday.
Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following an infection in the urinary tract. He was tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative.
"His condition is improving. He is responding to the treatment," Kapoor told PTI.
The hospital director had earlier said the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.
SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Saturday that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had gone to the hospital on Friday night to enquire about the condition of the party patriarch.
