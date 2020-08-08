Coronavirus LIVE: India again sees 60000+ cases in a day; tally at 2086864

-
-
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 60,000 cases in 24 hours, for a second day in a row. With this, India's tally of total cases has reached 2,086,864. As many as 42,578 have died from the disease. Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.25%), Telangana (13.85%), Delhi (12.63%), Puducherry (10.25%), and Karnataka (10.01%). Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (490,262), Tamil Nadu (279,144), Andhra Pradesh (206,000), Karnataka (158,254), and Delhi (142,723).
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 274,318 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 19,523,841 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 12,533,535 have recovered, 722,952 have died so far.
