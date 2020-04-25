Covid-19: NDDB reformulates ingredients for lockdown-hit cattle feed plants

Milk dairies struggling for feed in the nationwide lockdown to contain the will get help in achieving their production targets, according to a plan made by the Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

To achieve the targeted milk production, productivity of dairy animals needs to be enhanced with judicious use of available feed resources and balanced feeding. Compound feed is a crucial input for milk production and the lockdown due to the coronaviurs pandemic has pushed the feed production into a crisis.

Hence, using a least cost formulation (LCF) software, nutrition experts at NDDB are reformulating by substituting key raw materials that have irregular supply during lockdown with local ingredients to produce cattle feed.

For instance, with ingredients like guar meal and maize unavailable right now, the process has suggested replacing these with cottonseed extraction and corn gluten which are locally available and can be sourced.





Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB stated that many cattle feed plants are facing problems of irregular supply of feed raw materials and packing ingredients. Reduced inter-state movement of trucks as well as labour shortages have also been reported. With the easing of restrictions on key industries from April 20 onwards, some relief can be expected.

Against the backdrop of non-availability of key raw resources for cattle feed production, NDDB has started providing reformulation support to cattle feed plants to meet the cattle feed demand. Rath said that NDDB’s animal nutrition experts have provided support for reformulating cattle feed for many cattle feed product lines using LCF software after considering prices/local availability of regular raw materials as well as incorporating novel raw ingredients (such as Corn Gluten Feed) whenever necessary.



NDDB is extending this formulation support to all cattle feed plants across the country to smoothen the production process. Apparently, there are 60 in the cooperative sector producing 3.5 million tonnes of cattle feed.

Regular use of feed in prescribed quantity keeps animals healthy, increases milk production and reduce production costs.