Covid-19 outbreak: 206 new Delhi cases in 24 hrs; 20 test positive in Bihar

The total number of cases in India has reached 31,324, and 1,008 people have died from the disease so far, according to Worldometer data.



According to Delhi Health Department, with 206 new cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases in the capital reached 3,314 and no death was reported for the third consecutive day.

"A total of 1,078 patients have recovered from in Delhi so far," the department said.

The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi has remained at 54 since April 25.

In Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 9,318 with 729 new patients on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 400 with 31 people succumbing to the pandemic during the day, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged 1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931.

As many as 25 patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Mumbai, taking the toll to 244, while the count of positive cases soared to 5,982 with the detection of 393 fresh infections, the city civic body said. More than half of the deceased were senior citizens.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 31,324; death toll at 1,008

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 431 new coronavirus suspected persons were admitted at various hospitals in the city.

In Rajasthan, a total of 102 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,364 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said in a media bulletin.

According to the media bulletin, out of the 102 new cases, 26 were reported from Jaipur, 25 from Jodhpur, 24 from Kota, 11 from Ajmer, 8 from Tonk, 4 from Dholpur and 1 each from Banswara, Nagaur, Sikar and Udaipur districts.

Death toll in the state stood at 52.

In Madhya Pradesh, with 58 people testing positive since previous night, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,387 on Tuesday, health officials said.

The death toll due to virus rose to 120 with seven Covid-19 patients dying during the same period, they added.

Three deaths were reported in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Raisen, Dewas and Ashoknagar.

Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 63. It has also had 1,372 confirmed cases.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 19 Covid-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 565, including 381 active cases.

According to J-K administration, all the new cases have been reported from the Kashmir division.

"19 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours; all are from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 565 which includes 381 active cases," the administration said in a statement.

In Uttarakhand,with one more person testing positive for Covid-19 in Dehradun on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 52.





ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: The country's role in a post-pandemic world

According to a media bulletin, there are 18 active cases of Covid-19 and 34 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

Meanwhile in Kerala, four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 485 in the state including 123 active cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Out of the four cases, two people are foreign returnees and two are from primary contacts, he said, adding a total of 151 people have been admitted in hospital on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 28 new Covid-19 cases were found in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 522, said Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary.



"28 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours; total active cases in the state stand at 522," he said.

In Punjab, with 12 new positive cases of Covid-19, the total cases in Punjab have reached 342.

According to media bulletin, there are 219 active Covid-19 cases in the state. So far 104 persons have been cured and 19 deaths have been reported.

According to the district-wise breakup, a maximum of 85 cases were reported from Jalandhar, 65 from SAS Nagar and 61 from Patiala.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those returning from other places to check further spread of Covid-19.

In Jharkhand, two more people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said.

There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

In Bihar, twenty more people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 366, a top official said here.

With Araria, Sitamarhi and Sheikhpura reporting their first cases, the number of districts affected by the pandemic has reached 28, out of the 38 in the state.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said six people all men in the age range between 18 and 70 years tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gopalganj district.