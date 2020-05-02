Covid-19 outbreak: Restrictions in containment zones during lockdown 3.0

Containment zones are those areas where cases of (Covid-19) have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing of the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls.

Among all the zones to be delineated during the third phase of the starting May 4, the containment zones, which have a high-risk of the spread of Covid-19 disease, will see the most stringent restrictions. The government has said these will either be in red zones or orange zones.

The ministry has emphasised that containment zones should be delineated duly taking into account mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersion of cases and contacts, areas with a well-demarcated perimeter, and enforceability.





A containment zone is an area where a positive case of has been reported or an area where high or low-risk contacts of the patient reside. The premises of the containment zones are sealed and no one in that area is allowed to step out of their houses. Grocery and other essential goods and services are provided to them.

The lanes surrounding the containment zones are also cordoned off and police are deployed at all entry and exit points. Violation of these restrictions is punishable under law.





Movement of people in and out of containment zones



The movement of people in and out of containment zones is restricted, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. No other activity is permitted in containment zones. Marriage-related functions in containment zones need to ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of guests allowed should not be more than 50.

The home ministry said that in containment zones, stringent perimeter control, active search for cases through the house to house surveillance by special teams formed for the purpose, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, and contact tracing and clinical management of all confirmed cases need to be done while in case of buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring activities in facilities needs to be done.

According to the government norms, those living in the containment zones would have to download the Aarogya Setu app and local authorities need to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the application.