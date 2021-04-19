Covid-19: Over 12.2 million people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

A total of 1,22,83,050 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,27,079 beneficiaries received the jabs in 1,515 sessions, an official statement said.

So far, 10,67,486 health care workers have received their first dose of vaccine, it said, adding that 5,42,627 health care workers have got their second dose.

Similarly, 11,13,691 frontline workers have till now taken the first dose and 3,67,965 of them have been administered the second dose, it said.

So far, 87,86,940 aged above 45 have received their first dose and 4,04,341 have taken their second dose, the statement said.