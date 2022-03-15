Covid-19 pandemic: Downward trend continues in TN, state logs 77 cases

-
Tamil Nadu continued to witness a downward trend in coronavirus cases, and the state on Tuesday recorded 77 fresh infections, the third day of less than 100 cases.
There were no deaths due to the virus in the state on March 15 and 962 is the total number of active cases. As many as 169 patients were discharged following treatment, a COVID bulletin said.
On March 12, Tamil Nadu had reported 105 fresh infections and from the next day the state has been recording less than 100 cases and the cases continue to further decline everyday.
Several districts including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Karur, Madurai and Mayiladuthurai reported nil COVID cases. Barring Chennai (28) and Coimbatore (10) other districts reported cases in single digits including nearby Chengelpet (8).
