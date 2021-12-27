Covid-19 pandemic: Fauci vows more tests as Omicron variant ravages US

Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday acknowledged a Covid “testing problem” as the Omicron strain overwhelms the nation, and he vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month.

“One of the problems is that that’s not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January, and there are still some issues now of people having trouble getting tested,” Fauci told ABC talk show “This Week.”

“But we’re addressing the testing problem,” he added, saying it should be corrected “very soon.” Covid cases have skyrocketed across the United States in recent weeks as the highly infectious Omicron variant became the dominant strain, overwhelming hospitals and Covid testing sites as Americans rushed to get tested for holiday travel.