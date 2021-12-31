Covid-19 pandemic: Hospitalisation among children hits record high in US

-
ALSO READ
UK to offer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine shots to at-risk children aged 5-11
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Young children's diets could get worse under Covid, says UNICEF
About 800,000 Afghan children face freezing conditions, need proper shelter
India may soon have Covid-19 vaccines for children. All you need to know
-
New pediatric Covid hospitalizations have hit a record-high in the United States, as children are increasingly swept up in Omicron's lightning spread.
While experts are concerned, and stress the need to step up vaccination among kids, early indications suggest that the new variant's rate of severe disease could in fact be lower, and its extreme contagiousness is behind the rapid rise. The raw data might also be muddied by coincidental infections that aren't the main cause of a hospital admission. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 199,000 children were reported infected with Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, the last week for which data is currently available, and a 50 percent rise on figures earlier in the month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU