Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 6 cases, no death; active tally now 13

So far, 4,67,158 persons have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 13

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,070 on Tuesday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,158 persons have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 13, he added.

First Published: Tue, May 10 2022. 21:03 IST

