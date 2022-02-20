JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Vague, arbitrary, draconian: Editors Guild on PIB accreditation guidelines
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 89 cases, 1 death; active tally now 736w

The Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,387 on Sunday with the detection of 89 cases

Topics
Coronavirus | Nashik | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Mumbai, coronavirus, tests, covid
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at the Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai on December 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,387 on Sunday with the detection of 89 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,887, an official said.
.

So far, 4,65,674 people have been discharged post recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 736, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, February 20 2022. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU