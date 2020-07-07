JUST IN
Covid-19 positivity rate at 6.7%; Delhi tally crosses 100,000-mark

The Centre said the average number of samples being tested per day for Covid-19 has gone up in Delhi, from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.
Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally on Monday breached the 100,000-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh Covid cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, news agency PTI reported.

The national positivity rate of Covid-19, percentage of samples testing coronavirus-positive from the total number of samples, has reduced and now stands at 6.73 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The Centre said the average number of samples being tested per day for Covid-19 has gone up in Delhi, from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks.

CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to hospitals to counsel their patients to donate plasma, noting that the number of donors is yet to pick pace.
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 01:12 IST

