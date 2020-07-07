Covid-19 positivity rate at 6.7%; Delhi tally crosses 100,000-mark

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally on Monday breached the 100,000-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh Covid cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, news agency PTI reported.



The national positivity rate of Covid-19, percentage of samples testing coronavirus-positive from the total number of samples, has reduced and now stands at 6.73 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The Centre said the average number of samples being tested per day for Covid-19 has gone up in Delhi, from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks.

CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to hospitals to counsel their patients to donate plasma, noting that the number of donors is yet to pick pace.