Covid-19 recovery rate in Delhi at 88%, deaths lower now, says Kejriwal

The recovery rate in Delhi has gone up to 88 per cent, positivity rate has dropped from around 35 per cent in June to five per cent, deaths are also lower as compared to June, and only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients while 12,500 beds are empty, Delhi CM said.

The said that results of union govern­ment’s “effective intervention” in the covid situation were visible in Delhi with the three central govern­ment hos­pitals and AIIMS showing over 80 per cent beds as vacant as on Monday morning.

According to government data two states - and Tamil Nadu, constitute 48.15 per cent of the country's active cases.