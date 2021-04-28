Covid-19 risk greater if passengers board flight back to front, says study

-
ALSO READ
Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after United incident
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
A confident Virgin Atlantic to double down on Indian aviation market
Scheduled international passenger flights' suspension extended till Feb 28
Suspension of international passenger flights extended till April 30
-
Boarding passengers seated at the back of the aircraft first--a Covid-era change by Delta Air Lines Inc. and others to cut the risk of infection--actually increases the chance of catching the virus by 50%, a scientific study showed.
So-called back-to-front boarding is also twice as risky as letting passengers on at random, even though it does reduce exposure between seated passengers and those walking down the plane, according to the study published Wednesday in the Royal Society Open Science journal. The higher risk comes from closer contact between passengers in the same rows clustering in the aisle as they stow their luggage.
Delta adopted back-to-front boarding to “minimize contact with other customers,” according to its website, though the U.S. airline only boards 10 passengers at a time. The change was among several across the industry -- including blocking out middle seats --- to persuade passengers it is safe to get back on a plane.
Scientists from institutions including the University of West Florida and Florida State University simulated 16,000 possible passenger movements for the study. “The new policies do not improve on the old ones in any situation,” they said. Delta’s media office didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.
The risk of virus exposure could be reduced by stopping people using overhead storage bins, and by boarding passengers in window seats before those in aisle seats, according to the study.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU