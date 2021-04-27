Covid-19 second wave: Delhi, Maharashtra to set up their own oxygen plants

Maharashtra and Delhi are to import their own oxygen for their Covid-19 patients, with the former planning to import 25,000 tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and Delhi planning to order 18 cryogenic tankers and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants.

The plans are to help those suffering in the current second wave and to be able to provide for those who will need oxygen in future waves. While the decision by Maharashtra and New Delhi to import oxygen will help to supplement the efforts being made by the Centre and corporates to increase oxygen supplies, there is a fear that ...