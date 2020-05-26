Covid-19: Short term visitors exempted from isolation in Maharashtra

Short duration visitors including business travellers will not be required to undergo isolation in Maharashtra, the state government said in its standard operating procedures for domestic air travel.

"Passengers who are coming to the state for a short duration (less than one week) and have planned for onward/return journey will have to share details of the same and will be exempted from isolation," the government order said.

had resisted opening of domestic flights due to spike in Covid-19 cases and now also limited flights are being allowed in Mumbai.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 145,380; Global tally at 5,588,356

Local district or municipal administration will be authorized to give an exemption in home isolation for contributing to the office or other important work, it said. A government official said incoming passengers will have to present a concrete proof for seeking exemption.

All other passengers will have to undergo home isolation for fourteen days and monitor their health.

Among other states, Karnataka government is giving exemption from quarantine to businessmen visiting the state for urgent work like bids or auctions. The exemption would be granted on the production of a negative Covid-19 test report.