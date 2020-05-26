Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 144,950; global tally at 5,586,715
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi are among the worst-hit states. Himachal Pradesh has extended lockdown till June 30. Track LIVE updates on Covid-19 cases, corona vaccine
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | epidemic
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A passenger undergoes screening after arriving at Kempegowda International airport for domestic travel, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus update: The total count of coronavirus cases in India has reached 144,950, according to Worldometer. The country now ranks among the world's top 5 nations with most active cases, the list of which is led by the US. Total number of deaths related to the novel virus in India stands at 4,147. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has extended its lockdown in two most affected districts (Hamirpur and Solan) until the end of June in view of rising coronavirus cases.
On the first day of resumption of domestic flight operations after a two-month suspension, airlines' plans to resume air travel in India looked in a state of disarray on Monday. After some states restricted the number of flights just hours before departure, therewere many last-minute cancellations that left hundreds of passengers stranded.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 5,586,715 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 347,852, according to Worldometer. The World Health Organization has "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh