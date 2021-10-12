Covid-19: Signs of slow decline in states with high positivity rate

Five states with positivity rates ranging from 5 to 20 per cent may be the outliers of India’s overall Covid trajectory, but experts point out that the big picture is beginning to show a slow declining trend for most of the states, except Mizoram.

The high numbers have kept officials on edge who have warned the whole country of taking all precautions from October to December, since the threat of Covid has not left yet. Against a national positivity rate of 1.6 per cent for the week ended October 6, the weekly positivity rate in Mizoram touched 21 per cent, while ...