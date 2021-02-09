Covid-19: States told to vaccinate all health workers by February 20

The health ministry has advised all states to give the first dose of vaccination to all health workers by February 20 and do mop-rounds to cover those left behind by February 25 even as India crossed the 6 million mark on Monday for overall vaccinations in the country so far.

In all, 5.4 million health workers have received the Covid shot while over 623,000 front line workers have got the jab since February 2. According to the health ministry, 23 deaths have been reported among those who took the vaccine but no single case had been attributed to the vaccine so far.





Twenty-nine beneficiaries were hospitalised till date after vaccination. Of these, 19 were discharged and 9 died while one is undergoing treatment.