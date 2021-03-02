Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra linked to delay in testing, shows data

Crowds of people aged 60 and above are gathering at designated vaccination centres in most urban localities in India, as the second phase of inoculation begins in the country with website-based registration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off this phase by getting himself vaccinated.

But as we make progress here, we might be going back to square one. The much-feared second wave of Covid-19 seems to be on its way, as the growth in daily confirmed cases is not limited just toMaharashtra. Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and to some extent, Karnataka, are having new surges in cases ...