Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra tightens curbs on office attendance, travel

The government on Wednesday capped attendance in offices at 15 per cent and restricted travel in suburban trains, metro and monorail to allow only government employees, medical staff and those seeking medical treatment.

Curbs have also been imposed on inter-city and inter district travel with restrictions on halts, thermal screening and 14-day quarantine requirements for passengers. The new restrictions issued on Wednesday evening, in addition to those already issued by the state government, will come into effect from Thursday night and will remain in force till May 1.

While members of the state Cabinet had demanded a complete lockdown, the government has decided to keep private and public transport open for essential and emergency purposes only.

Private public transport, excluding busses, can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver and 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Inter-city or inter-district travel will be allowed only for essential purposes or medical emergency. Any violation will attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

Only 25 persons would be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony, which will need to be a single two-hour event.

Last week, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a 15-day curfew, closing down cinemas, malls and multiplexes. Restaurants were allowed to open for delivery only. Restrictions were imposed on manufacturing units, too.

However, these restrictions have not had the desired effect so far. Implementation, too, has not been rigorous, prompting ministers to seek tougher measures.

On Tuesday, the state government also decided to curtail timings of all provision stores, bakeries, and shops serving food items. These outlets will now remain open only for four hours (7-11 am). Home delivery will be allowed from these outlets till 8 pm.