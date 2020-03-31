Covid-19: Tamil Nadu gives 3-month extension for payment of taxes, loans

Tamil Nadu has extended the time to make various payments, including taxes, by three months. The state also urged house owners to consider being lenient with tenants on rentals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said in a statement that payment of property tax, water charges, farm loan instalments to cooperatives, housing mortgage repayments to cooperatives and the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, and loan instalments to fishery and handloom cooperatives had all be deferred by three months.

The government also offered relief in the repayment of loans taken from Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), soft loan from State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) and maintenance expenses payable by units operating in SIPCOT industrial estates.

According to Palaniswami, a special loan fund of Rs 200 crore will be operated for funding the urgent needs of micro, small and medium sized units.

The period for renewal of driving licence and obtaining fitness certificate for vehicles has also been extended till June 30.

The state also asked house owners to give three months' time for tenants to pay rent, giving the current situation.