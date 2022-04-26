Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 72 new cases, zero fatalities in last 24 hours

on Tuesday added 72 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,53,679 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Recoveries reached 34,15,250 with 30 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 404 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Meanwhile, following the cluster of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here last week, 31 more people have tested positive totalling to 111 confirmed cases at the campus, the government said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 52, Chengalpet 9, Tiruvallur 3, while Coimbatore, Kancheepuram recorded two cases, respectively.

Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Vellore recorded one case, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 255 active infections and 7,51,554 cases, overall.

A total of 16,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,60,89,120, the bulletin said.

Among those tested positive include 53 men and 19 women, the bulletin said.

Talking to reporters after visiting various hostels at the IIT Madras on Tuesday, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said 3,080 samples were lifted of which 111 people have tested positive.

He appealed members of the public to follow COVID-19 protocol while in public places and those eligible people should come forward and get vaccine shots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)