Covid-19 test in Mumbai malls; tighter norms for halls and offices

Almost a year after the national lockdown was announced, two states-- and Punjab--on Friday issued strict guidelines for businesses as well as public to prevent another Covid-19 wave.

on Friday recorded 25,681 new Covid-19 cases, the second highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year.

Measures to deal with the surge in cases came up in Parliament too. During the question hour in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the Covid vaccination drive would be extended in the coming days, while stating that there should not be any misconception about the two Indian vaccines being administered in the country.

For Maharashtra, which recorded its highest single-day spike on Thursday, the latest clampdown—second in a week--will carry on till the end of the month. Among the new measures, malls in the commercial capital of the country will be subject to tighter curbs by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the civic body fights to check crowding in shopping centres. Starting Monday, those visiting malls have to undergo rapid antigen tests when asked.

"Customers will be screened and rapid antigen tests will be carried out on a random basis. The malls will be linked to control rooms in municipal wards, which will send ambulances to transport positive patients to their homes or isolation facilities," a top civic official told Business Standard.





According to the order, all drama halls, auditoriums and private offices in would operate at 50 per cent capacity. In case of violations, concerned theatres and auditoriums would be ordered to remain closed till the end of the pandemic, and penalties would be slapped.

People in the know said marketplaces such as fruit, vegetable and flower hubs at Dadar in Central are likely to be shifted to a new site to ensure crowd management.

Mall owners claimed their properties followed Covid-19 rules. “We have implemented all notifications issued by the local authorities so far with regard to Covid-19 guidelines. While it is easier to regulate the organised retail sector, violations are greater in marketplaces,” Mukesh Kumar, chief executive officer of Infiniti Malls, which has two properties in Mumbai, said.



No cap has been announced for the manufacturing sector in Maharashtra, but the advisory is to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor through reduced workforce. Increasing the number of work shifts has also been recommended.

The surge in cases to 25,833 on Thursday had prompted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to indicate that imposition of lockdown was an option that his government was considering. However, subsequently he said he expected people in the state to co-operate and follow the Covid-19 rules. Earlier in the week, the state government had said cinemas, hotels and restaurants would operate at 50 per cent capacity, while banning social, political and religious gatherings. The state government had also capped the number of people to 50 for weddings and 20 for funerals.

Maharashtra, according to health ministry data, accounts for 60 per cent of all cases in the country. Cities such as Nagpur have already imposed a lockdown.

restrictions

Punjab, which too is witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered several restrictions beginning Saturday. This includes closing all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.

According to a Press Trust of India report, in the 11 worst-hit districts of Punjab, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday. The chief minister also appealed to people to keep social activity in their homes to the bare minimum for the next two weeks to break the transmission chain.