Covid-19 vaccination: 700 mn vax doses so far, 100 mn in just 13 days

India on Tuesday crossed the 700-million mark for total doses administered in the country. More than 76 per cent of the doses given so far were first shots, while the remaining 24 per cent were second doses. The last 100 million of these were given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

While almost 7 million doses were administered on Tuesday, according to provisional data on the CoWIN dashboard, India had given 11.3 million doses on Monday, crossing the 10-million mark for the third time in the last eleven days.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, “Soaring higher on #COVID19 under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership...Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement.”

India has so far fully vaccinated 17 per cent of its adult population, while 56 per cent have got their first dose.

States that gave the maximum number of doses on Tuesday include Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In terms of total doses given so far, the leading states include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.



