Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin goes off clinical trial mode

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech applies for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin
No impact of adverse event on Covid-19 vaccine timelines: Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech vaccine may cost less than Serum's; govt working on pricing
Oxford vaccine: Serum to apply for emergency-use authorisation in 2 weeks
Repurposing capacity for Covid-19 vaccine, say Indian pharma firms
-
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Wednesday got the nod from the subject expert committee (SEC), an independent panel set up by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to advise it, for a restricted emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Covaxin was granted restricted use approval in ‘clinical trial mode’ in January by the DCGI. At that time, the phase 3 trial on 25,800 volunteers was underway.
“The decision to allow a restricted emergency use of Covaxin is based on the interim data from phase 3 trials,” said a source. The SEC met on Wednesday to review the application of Bharat Biotech.
The removal of the tag ‘clinical trial mode’ may result in greater acceptance of the vaccine, which has not found many takers. States like Chhattisgarh and Union Territories like Chandigarh had indicated in January that they were not comfortable with using Covaxin on their healthcare and frontline workers (part of the beneficiaries in the initial rounds) until complete data about the efficacy of the vaccine was available.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 13,659 new cases, 54 deaths in a day
Earlier this month, the Hyderabad-based firm had released interim data from its phase 3 clinical trials, showing the vaccine had 81 per cent efficacy.
The approval in ‘clinical trial mode’ meant that beneficiaries would have to give their consent and there would be regular follow-ups. Such people would not receive the placebo.
The drug regulator’s decision had created a furore among the medical community and citizens. The government machinery had to spring into action to clear the air, with the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava, saying that while phase 3 was still ongoing, “immunogenicity data generated through phase 2 clinical trials serves as a surrogate for efficacy”.
The ICMR has developed the vaccine along with Bharat Biotech.
Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, had shown confidence in his product and said Covaxin had demonstrated 100 per cent results in animal challenge studies (non-human primates). This means that when exposed deliberately to the pathogen after vaccination, animals did not get the disease. Covaxin has also shown to generate an immune response against the UK strain of the virus.
The whole virion (virus) inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown efficacy of 80.6 per cent in a phase 3 study covering participants between 18 and 98 years of age. This included 2,433 people over the age of 60 and 4,500 people with co-morbidities.
The interim analysis included a preliminary review of the safety database, which showed that severe, serious, and medically attended adverse events occurred at low levels and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU