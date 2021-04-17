Covid-19 vaccine out of stock in Andhra Pradesh, CM writes to PM Modi

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced it has no stock of Covid vaccine even as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that 60 lakh doses be immediately sent to the state.

On Friday, only about 4,300 doses of the vaccine could be administered, the lowest in a day so far, before the stocks dried up.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for sending 6.4 lakh doses of the vaccine to AP (on April 12 and 13) in response to his letter on April 9. "I request you, sir, to instruct the officials concerned of Health Ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to my state to ensure that all the population above 45 years is vaccinated for the first dose in the next three weeks,” he said.