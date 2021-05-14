Covid-19 vaccine supply bottlenecks likely to ease by end of 2021

Supplies of Covid-19 vaccines are expected to rise sharply by the end of this year as more candidates become available and raw material bottlenecks are ironed out. This suggests that India will be in a better position to handle a likely third wave, provided it doesn’t strike earlier than year-end.

So far, India has vaccinated 37.2 million people with both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and about 135.5 million have received at least the first jab. Several Indian states have raised concerns over the depleting stocks of vaccines available with them, which will hamper their ability ...