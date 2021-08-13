Covid-19: Wockhardt to manufacture, supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine

-
-
Wockhardt has entered into an agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare DMCC and Human Vaccine (HV) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, for the manufacture and supply of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement on Friday.
Wockhardt will supply up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine to Enso "subject to requisite approvals", it said.
"Subject to requisite approvals and other conditions, upon successful technology transfer from HV to the company, the company will manufacture and supply to Enso upto 620 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19,'' Wockhardt said in a statement.
The agreement between the Company, HV, Enso was reached under the aegis of Enso, RDIF's co-ordination partner for sourcing Sputnik vaccine in India.
