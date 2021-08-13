Covid-19: Wockhardt to manufacture, supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine

Wockhardt has entered into an agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare DMCC and Human Vaccine (HV) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, for the manufacture and supply of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement on Friday.

Wockhardt will supply up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine to Enso "subject to requisite approvals", it said.

The agreement between the Company, HV, Enso was reached under the aegis of Enso, RDIF's co-ordination partner for sourcing Sputnik vaccine in India.