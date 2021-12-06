Covid: Delhi airport steps up facilities after flyers complain of chaos

-
Delhi airport is working with immigration authorities and expanding seating and testing facilities following complaints of overcrowding in the arrival area on Saturday.
The civil aviation ministry is monitoring the situation and minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements after passengers posted pictures of long wait times for testing and immigration at the airport on Saturday.
Officials from the ministry, Airport Authority of India and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security are supervising the implementation of new procedures and additional testing counters, money exchange booths etc are being ensured. A government source said the crowding in immigration area was one off caused due to bunching of several flights and additional health procedures. Extra manpower is being deputed to avoid a repeat of the situation.
A spokesperson of Delhi airport said the operator is making continuous enhancements in infrastructure and processes to manage the new screening norms for passengers arriving from at-risk countries.
“The number of passengers pre-booking their tests on arrival has been going up every day. In addition to this, more and more passengers are opting for the Rapid PCR test over the regular RT PCR. We have installed 120 Rapid PCR test machines and provided for 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked their tests. The tests are being completed quickly to minimize waiting time,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
He added that the airport is working closely with the immigration authorities to facilitate swift movement of passengers. “For those waiting for their test results, seating arrangements have been vastly expanded and food counters have been made available in the waiting area," he added.
