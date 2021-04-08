PM asks CMs to focus on micro-containment zones, observe 3-day 'Tika Utsav'

India's Prime Minister on Thursday said people became more casual during the second wave of that has spread across the country.

This time we should focus on micro containment zones, PM said after his meeting with all chief ministers to take stock of Covid situation.

"It's clear that we have a challenging situation. Need to have strict governance for 2 to 3 weeks. India has crossed peak of first wave of Covid-19 pandemic and situation is very grim in some states," said Modi.

"There is a need to work on war footing again to fight Covid-19. Despite all the challenges, we have a better experience, resources and vaccines," added Modi.

"We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word ' Curfew', to continue alertness about It will be better to start curfew timing from 9pm or 10pm till 5am or 6am: PM Modi

To push vaccination, PM Modi called for observing three-day 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) between April 11-14 to give jabs to maximum eligible people.





"I appeal to you all to stress on Covid-19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance," said Modi.

"We need to fight the second surge in cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed first wave of peak in COVID19 cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most states administration has also become relaxed," PM added.

India has been witnessing an alarming spike in daily infections, and on Thursday, the country saw a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new cases, pushing its total tally to 12,928,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the 900,000-mark again.

States like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh announced weekend lockdowns to contain the second wave of infections, which experts say will spread faster. Other states, for now, have stayed away from lockdowns, but tightened restrictions, imposing limits on the people movement, public gatherings and cinemas.