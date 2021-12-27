Covid: Govt issues guidelines for precaution doses, vaccination of children

-
ALSO READ
WHO technical advisory group to take call on Covaxin EUL next week
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19: Bharat Biotech
Covid LIVE: Only second dose of Covaxin to be given on Tuesday, says BMC
Covid LIVE: 'Final decision' on Covaxin clearance next week, says WHO
Bharat Biotech injects pace into Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin supply
-
Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Covid vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to health care and frontline workers, and 60+ population with co-morbidities.
For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of Covid vaccine would be provided from January 10. The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of second dose, state the guidelines.
"Keeping in view the recent global surge of Covid-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant, scientific evidence, global practices and the inputs/suggestions of ‘COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)’ as well as of ‘Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC)’ of NTAGI it has now been decided to further refine the scientific prioritization & coverage of COVID-19 vaccination," said MoHFW.
Covid Vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be Covaxin only.
Based on doctor's advive, all persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of Covid vaccine will be provided with a precaution dose from January 10, 2022.
"The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," state the guidelines.
"All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other worlds, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible. Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently," said government.
All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free Covid vaccination at government vaccination centres. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals’ vaccination centres, said government.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU