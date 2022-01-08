Covid impact: Maharashtra bans non-essential public movement at night

-
The Maharashtra government has banned all public movement except for essential purposes from 11 pm to 5 am.
Restaurants, malls, multiplexes, and cinemas will operate at 50 per cent capacity and remain shut from 10 pm to 8 am. Gyms and swimming pools will remain closed.
Over 41,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra prompting the state government to tighten restrictions. The new curbs were announced on Saturday evening and will come into effect from Sunday midnight.
Private offices have been advised to function with 50 per cent by rationalizing attendance and staggering work hours.
Visitor entry will be allowed in government offices only with explicit and written permission of department heads. Meetings will be held through video conferencing.
Those engaged in cargo transport, industrial activities, and construction will have to be fully vaccinated.
All sporting events will be deferred except national and international level competitions and such events too will happen without crowds and with bio bubbles.
