Covid recovery rate surged from 13% to 25% in past two weeks: MHA

While India’s death toll of Covid rose to 1,074 and the total number of cases crossed 33,000, the health ministry said the recovery rate of patients has jumped from 13 to 25 per cent in the past two weeks.

Since Wednesday evening, there were 66 deaths and 1,263 new confirmed cases of Covid in the country. So far, 8,325 patients have been cured of the disease.

While the doubling of cases in the country is 11 days, many states are seeing a longer interval in doubling of cases. In states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab the doubling is taking from 11 to 20 days.





States including Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala and Uttarakhand are seeing the doubling rate ranges between 20 to 40 days. In some states, the average is more than 40 days such as in Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

With the decision on any further extension of lockdown still unknown, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said, “Physical distancing is a behavioural change we all have to adopt in our daily lives to break the chain of transmission. We will focus on containment measures which are equally important...There are areas of concern where more cases are being found and we are coordinating with the states on that.”

India’s fatality rate for Covid-19 is currently at 3.2 per cent. An analysis of the data available so far, continues to underline the trend that more men are susceptible to the disease. Of the total deaths 65 per cent were among males and 35 per cent among females.

Over 78 per cent of those who died had co-morbidities, with more than 51 per cent deaths among those above 60 years of age. 35 per cent of deaths were seen in the age bracket between 45 and 60.



On whether India is considering the use of the American drug, Remdesivir for treating Covid-19, Agarwal said that so far only one study done by the US institute allergic and infectious diseases has shown its effectiveness but it has not proved the effectiveness of the disease conclusive. “We are waiting for larger evidence for us to take meaningful action at the field level,” Agarwal said.

He also said that India has identified few vaccine candidates across the world and the country is engaged in development of a cure and collaborating for solidarity trials.