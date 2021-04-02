Covid-related curbs in Karnataka: Gyms shut, cinemas at 50% capacity

-
Karnataka's gyms and swimming pools are to be closed and protests of any kind are prohibited, said the state government on Friday, renewing restrictions amid fresh wave of coronavirus infections
According to the new guidelines, classes from 6-9 will be suspended and maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed in cinema halls. No gatherings are allowed at places of worship either.
Number of people in public transport must not extend the seating capacity. In the apartment complexes common gathering facilities are also ordered to remain closed.
On Friday, Karnataka reported 4,991 new infections cases and 6 deaths. On Thursday, the state breached the million-infection mark.
18 more deaths took the death toll to 12,585, according to the state health department. Bengaluru Urban alone reported 2,906 infections.
