Covid situation getting worse, whole nation at risk, says Centre

The coronavirus situation the country is going from bad to worse and the whole country is potentially at risk, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.
"We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken," he said.
Speaking on the coronavirus situation on the country, Union health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the weekly national average positivity rate is currently 5.65 per cent.
"Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23 per cent, Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82 per cent, Chhattisgarh 8 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 7.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 2.50 per cent, Karnataka 2.45 per cent, Gujarat 2.2 per cent and Delhi 2.04 per cent", he said.
Of the 11,064 genome samples sequenced, UK variant detected in 807, South African variant in 47 and Brazilian variant found in one, Bhushan further said.
Covaxin, Covishield vaccines are effective against UK, Brazilian variants of coronavirus, and work against South African variant going on, said the government.
Bhushan also said that many states are not isolating positive patients and that people are being told to isolate at home.
"It must be monitored if people are isolating at home. If they can't, they must be quarantined institutionally. Delhi was able to bring numbers under control through it."
