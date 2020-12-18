Covid vaccination voluntary, those already infected can also get the jab

Recovered from Covid-19? You will still be eligible for the vaccine, with the advising that a person can receive a complete schedule of vaccine irrespective of past history of infection, since it would help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

A detailed frequently-asked-questions document released by the for the general public has also addressed issues such as can a person on medication for cancer, or take the vaccine. “Persons with one or more of these co-morbid conditions are considered to be in the high risk category. They need to get Covid-19 vaccination.”

A person who currently has or is suspected to have covid-19 will have to wait for 14 days after the resolution of symptoms to get vaccinated, as otherwise it may increase the risk spreading of the disease to others on the vaccination site, has said.

While the vaccination is voluntary, the health ministry has advised the public to get vaccinated for protection and also limit the spread of the disease to close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the schedule. Protective levels of antibodies are generally developed two weeks after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the FAQs by the health ministry said.

Government has assured that a vaccine will be introduced only when the safety is proven. “As is true for other vaccines, common side effects in some individuals could be mild fever, and pain at the site of injection,” the health ministry said.

States have been asked to start making arrangements to deal with any Covid-19 vaccine-related side-effects as one of the measures towards safe vaccine delivery among masses.

As a preventive measure, those getting the jab will be requested to rest at the vaccination for at least half an hour after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Health ministry has advised such individuals to inform the nearest health authorities, auxiliary nurses or midwives or Asha workers in case they feel any discomfort or uneasiness subsequently.

In the initial phase, the vaccine will be provided to 30 million individuals including the priority group - health care and front-line workers. The 50 plus age group may also begin early based on vaccine availability.

The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the health facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time for the same to avoid any inconvenience in registration and vaccination of beneficiaries.

Online registration of beneficiaries is mandatory for getting the vaccine vaccination, after which they will receive will receive SMS on the due date, place and time of vaccination. A government recognised photo identification will have to be produced at the time of registration which will also be verified at the time of vaccination.

After all doses of vaccine are administered, a QR code based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary.