Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know

All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against Covid-19 starting 4 pm on April 28.



After registration, taking an appointment to get a Covid-19 jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially. Those above 45 years can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinate,

In this podcast, we are discussing the process of registration and appointment and all the other things one should keep in mind before taking the jab from and after May 1.



Listen in.