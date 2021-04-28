Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know

-
ALSO READ
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Two-wheeler registrations back on growth track; up 11% in December
Top headlines: India Inc earnings estimate upgrade, India woos Tesla
IPL 2021: Check CSK vs SRH playing 11 and head to head records here
IPL 2020: MI vs DC final playing 11 predictions and head to head details
-
All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against Covid-19 starting 4 pm on April 28.
After registration, taking an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially. Those above 45 years can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinate,
In this podcast, we are discussing the process of registration and appointment and all the other things one should keep in mind before taking the jab from and after May 1.
Listen in.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU