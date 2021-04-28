Covid-19: New Zealand to give 1 million NZ dollars to Red Cross for India

-
ALSO READ
NZ vs AUS playing 11: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover
US working on war footing to delivery supplies to India in next few days
New Zealand suspends entry of travellers from India as Covid-19 cases surge
International Women's Day: Mithali Raj shares picture with her 'idol'
China says it summoned foreign diplomats in protest over sanctions
-
New Zealand will give 1 million NZ dollars (about USD 7,20,365) to the Red Cross to assist India as it grapples with a COVID-19 surge, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced on Wednesday.
The assistance was announced as India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities,
We stand in solidarity with India at this difficult time, and commend the tireless efforts of India's frontline medics and healthcare workers who are working hard to save lives, said Mahuta.
Aotearoa will contribute NZ $1 million to the International Federation of the Red Cross to assist India while they respond to the current surge in COVID-19 cases," The New Zealand Herald quoted her as saying.
Aotearoa is the Maori name for New Zealand.
The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) is working directly with the local Indian Red Cross Society to provide oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other crucial medical supplies.
The IFRC is also looking at scaling up emergency operations across India by providing an intensified ambulance and blood service and distributing personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to communities in need.
We believe a contribution to an international organisation that has a reputation for delivery is the most practical assistance we can make to India at this time, said Mahuta.
We will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist the Indian government. We extend our deepest sympathies to the whanau (Maori-language word for extended family) and friends of those who have had their lives cut short by this terrible virus, she said.
New Zealand earlier this month had imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU