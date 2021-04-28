Covid vaccine: Sputnik safest, Pfizer's shot worst? Row over Hungary data

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
Covid-19: Maharashtra likely to announce complete lockdown starting tonight
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
-
The Hungarian government has come out with a table that gives a break-up of the number of infections and deaths after secondary inoculations with the vaccines currently in use in the country.
According to this, Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been recognised as the safest and most efficient vaccine, while Pfizer performs the worst. Accurate conclusions cannot be drawn from the table since it ignores multiple conditions that would level the playing field of its variables, and allow for the valid comparison of vaccine types, according to a report in Hungary Today.
Earlier, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyás had asserted that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are both better than any Western vaccine.
“SputnikV has the best safety (7-32 times fewer deaths cases) and efficacy (2-7 times fewer Covid infections) per 100,000 vaccinated,” according to the vaccine’s official Twitter account. Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 times fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine. Hungary was the first European Union nation to receive Sputnik V samples for tests in November 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU