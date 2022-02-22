Covid waves getting smaller in India; US, France show a similar trajectory

On February 20, India recorded less than 20,000 infections for the second day in a row (the average for the latest week was 24,713). A month ago, India had hit a peak of 347,254 cases.

Although infections were high during the current wave, the case fatality rate (number of deaths as a proportion of the total number of cases) has remained low. A Business Standard analysis shows that the third wave has been considerably smaller than the first and second waves, both in terms of deaths and the number of cases. Furthermore, the trend repeats itself not just in India but in other ...