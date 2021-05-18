CoWIN website to be available in Hindi and other regional languages soon

The government is planning to make the CoWIN platform available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

This follows criticism of the government that CoWIN was a barrier in vaccinating people in

In the 26th meeting of the group of ministers on Covid-19, he said 17 new labs were going to be added to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (Insacog) network to increase the number of samples screened and allow for more spatial analysis. The network is presently served by 10 labs across the country.