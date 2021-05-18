Daily Covid-19 cases below 300k after a 26-day run: Health ministry

With encouraging signs that India’s Covid curve could turn a corner, the daily number of recorded cases has gone below the 300,000 mark for the first time after nearly a month (26 days), according to the data. While cases are still rising in many parts of the country and 244 districts are reporting more than 20 per cent positivity, some experts believe that the second wave hit the peak around May 6 when the daily cases crossed 414,000.

Over 75 per cent of the country’s total Covid-19 cases come from ten states, with maximum in Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.





But, the data also showed that 24-hour recoveries have outnumbered the daily new Covid cases for the sixth time in the last seven days and consistently in the last four days. “The cases have reduced naturally. It is of no credit to anyone. Cases have been steadily declining for the past week. They may be rising in rural parts and not getting measured,” said Jacob John, an eminent virologist.



The numbers released by the on Monday morning reflect the caseload of Sunday when the testing is usually low and therefore the case count would also be lower, John said.

States with increased positivity rates, especially Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha continue to be of concern.

These are some of the states with the largest number of districts showing a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent against the national average of around 18 per cent. The national positivity rate had reached almost 23 per cent a week ago.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of districts—as many as 38--with more than 10 per cent positivity rate. “The virus has burned like a fire and now the fire is dying down. It is a natural phenomenon. Had we vaccinated enough in time, many lives could have been saved with just the two doses,’’ John added.