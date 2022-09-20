JUST IN
Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach: PM Modi
Guv creating constitutional crisis in Kerala at behest of BJP, RSS: CPI(M)
Mumbai airport handles 260,000 passengers over weekend, most since May 2020
Students across universities in the region stand up for CU students
4 dead, 9 rescued as Noida society's wall collapses; CM condoles deaths
NIA arrests 1 from Bengal for involvement in Assam's Cachar Maoist case
Naga peace talks between Centre, NSCN-IM to resume in Delhi today
Global solidarity more important than ever: Priyanka Chopra at SDG Moment
Rajnath Singh holds talks with Egyptian counterpart to expand defence ties
CBI arrests North Bengal University VC in 2016 teachers' recruitment scam
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After over 21 years, court acquits 3 in spurious soft drink factory case
Business Standard

CPI(M) to hold 'Insaaf' rally in Kolkata to seek justice for Anis Khan

Youth and student wings of CPI(M) will hold 'Insaaf' rally at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata to seek justice for Anis Khan, a student leader who died mysteriously in February

Topics
CPI(M)  | Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

CPI(M), CPIM, left, communists, brigade ground

Youth and student wings of CPI(M) will hold 'Insaaf' rally at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata on Tuesday to seek justice for Anis Khan, a student leader who died mysteriously in February.

The Left party's youth wing DYFI and students' body SFI will hold the rally which may cause traffic snarls.

The 'Insaaf' (justice) rally will be attended by students, youths and people from various walks of life seeking justice for Anis Khan, a DYFI leader said.

While Khan's father Salem has alleged that his son was assaulted and thrown over from the third floor of their house in Amta in Howrah district by people dressed in police and civic volunteer uniforms, the police have denied the allegation and claimed that he had fallen accidentally leading to his death on February 19.

The Left parties have held several agitations since then over the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on CPI(M)

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 13:44 IST

`
.