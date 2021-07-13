Crowds without masks, social distancing at hill stations worrying: PM Modi

Big crowds gathering in hill stations and markets without masks or is a cause of concern, Prime Minister said on Tuesday. Interacting with the chief ministers of the 8 north eastern states which are seeing high positivity rates, Modi also said that the country needs to take steps to stop the third wave.

“Tourism and business activity have been greatly affected due to .. but it is not okay to have huge crowds in hill stations and markets without wearing masks,” Modi said.

He said that many people want to enjoy themselves before the third wave comes. “It is important to understand that the third wave would not come on its own. We have to ask how to stop the third wave from coming,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that events with huge crowds had to be stopped. States needed to speed up vaccinations and rope in celebrities and people from social, religious and educational sectors to encourage people to take the jab, he said.

Modi stressed on creating micro-containment zones wherever there is surge in cases and follow covid appropriate behaviour. “If we take precautions we can control the spread. Experts are warning that crowding and lack of precautions can lead to a big jump in cases,” he said.

The 8 states that were reviewed by the PM include Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

“With collective efforts and citizens’ co-operation, we can keep the spread limited,” Modi added.