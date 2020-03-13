CRPF jawan diagnosed with Coronavirus symptoms, forces on high alert

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have been put on high alert to deal with the outbreak after a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reported back on duty with mild fever and cough—the symptoms of devastating The jawan hailing from Kerala had been posted in the district.

During his leave, he had gone to Alleppey government hospital for his mother’s treatment where three tourists from Italy with symptoms were kept in isolation.

A senior official told Business Standard that the jawan after reporting on duty stayed with other colleagues in the barrack for the night. The next morning, he went to the unit's medical officer with a complaint of mild fever and cough. The jawan had been kept in the isolation ward of the unit and blood sample has been sent for investigation. The report is likely to be received in a week.

“Although, it not a confirmed case of Coronavirus, however, all units are required to take extra precautions and be extremely sensitive towards prevention of the disease,” an advisory issued by the said. It added that due measures had to be taken on reporting of personnel either from leave or from duty.

The advisory underlined suggestive measures for “strict compliance”. “Personnel reporting on duty from leave need to be quarantined first before allowing staying in regular barracks and perform routine duties,” it said, adding that all such personnel will be produced before the medical officer of the unit on a priority basis.

At present, 33 battalions (roughly 33,000 jawans) have been deployed for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.