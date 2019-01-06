JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Defying all odds, this girl from Naxal-infested Sukma lands a job in Africa
Business Standard

CRPF jawan shoots self after firing at two colleagues over duel in Srinagar

The jawan got into a verbal duel with one of his colleagues over some issue at the Pantha Chowk camp of 29 Battalion of CRPF

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

CRPF
Representative Image

A CRPF jawan shot himself dead after firing at two of his colleagues inside a camp here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday night and the slain jawan has been identified as Mukesh Bhawuk, a police official said.

He said Bhawuk got into a verbal duel with one of his colleagues over some issue at the Pantha Chowk camp of 29 Battalion of CRPF, following which he opened fire using his service rifle.

Two jawans were injured in the firing, the official said.

Later, Bhawuk shot himself dead with his service rifle, he said.

The injured jawans are stated to be stable.

The police official said the CRPF has ordered a departmental inquiry to find out the cause of the incident.
First Published: Sun, January 06 2019. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements