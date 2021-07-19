Cuba coronavirus update: 6,279 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths reported

-
The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday 6,279 cases and 62 deaths of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, said that the island has registered a total of 281,887 cases and 1,905 deaths from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"There is a high incidence throughout Cuba, except in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud," said Duran, who pointed to a higher rate of infection among young people, with 13,483 children and adolescents diagnosed in the last two weeks.
The province of Matanzas, the current epicenter of the pandemic in the country, registered 1,669 new cases, followed by Havana (875), Santiago de Cuba (508), and Cienfuegos (406).
In July, Cuba has accumulated 87,942 infections and 603 deaths from Covid-19, while the vaccination campaign advances in the territories with the highest epidemiological risk.
About 18 per cent of the island's population has received the three necessary doses of the nationally produced vaccines Abdala and Soberana, while 8.1 million total doses have been administered.
--IANS
int/rs
